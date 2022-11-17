TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 7400 block of Rosy Periwinkle Court in Tampa.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the area after getting calls about a “person down.”

Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from severe upper body trauma. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital and pronounced deceased.

“Detectives do not believe the man resides within the neighborhood and this appears to be an isolated incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

No further information, including the man’s name, has been released.

The agency said anyone with information about the incident can call detectives at 813-247-8200.