Homeowner shoots, kills half-naked intruder; wife in critical condition

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM/WFLA) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that left a suspected intruder dead and a woman in critical condition.

Police said they received multiple calls Wednesday morning about a man banging on cars and trying to enter homes along a block of a neighborhood in Berwick Township, Adams County.

The man, later identified as 54-year-old Steven David Shaffer, took off his shorts and underwear, entered the front door of a married couple’s home and started attacking the husband, state police said, according to the York Daily Record.

The homeowner, who is in his 70s, told his wife to get a firearm from the bedroom. Shaffer reportedly followed her to the room, and started assaulting her with his fists, authorities said. The husband was able to retrieve the gun, and shot Shaffer multiple times, authorities said.

Shaffer died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

The wife was flown to an area hospital, where she remains in critical condition. The husband was rushed to York Hospital by ground.

“She [the wife] certainly needs a lot of our thoughts and prayers this time of year. Very unfortunate incident for a married couple in their 70s just trying to enjoy their day,” PSP Crime Section Commander Lieutenant Mark Magyar said during the press conference this week.

Magyar said he believes the wife’s injuries, though critical, are not life-threatening. The husband is in stable condition. Police are not yet releasing their names. They said Shaffer lived nearby but did not seem to know them.

Shaffer’s autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 23.