FHP looks for hit-and-run driver who killed Sarasota man riding bicycle

Crime

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a driver responsible for killing a man in a Friday night hit-and-run just north of Sarasota.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle was heading west on University Parkway, which lies along the border of Sarasota and Manatee counties, when it hit a 65-year-old Sarasota man who was crossing the parkway’s travel lanes.

According to an incident report, the pedestrian was killed at the scene while the vehicle drove away.

The FHP said it is looking for the driver responsible. If you know anything related to the hit-and-run, contact the FHP.

