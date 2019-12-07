Hillsborough deputies arrest ’20-time’ convicted felon

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-time convicted felon Friday night for drug possession and resisting arrest.

Alvin Lynch, 33, was arrested in the area of 56th Street and Slight Avenue in Tampa. The sheriff’s office said Lynch had drugs on him and tried to run from deputies.

Lynch’s most recent arrest was Nov. 26. He was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant female.

