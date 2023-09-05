TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For many Tampa residents, Labor Day weekend was spent at parades, festivals, on the water, and, of course, at parties. But for the Tampa Police Department, the weekend was spent hard at work keeping the roads free of dangerous drivers.

According to TPD, 190 drivers were stopped over the holiday weekend.

Out of those stops, officers issued 140 warnings and 65 citations. In addition, the police department reported that 32 people were arrested for driving under the influence. However, there were no boating under the influence arrests.

“Making a selfish decision to drive under the influence comes at a cost,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “There is no reason anyone should drive under the influence. One DUI is too many. Always plan for a sober ride or a designated driver to help us prevent you from becoming another statistic.”

TPD also made three felony arrests and 11 other misdemeanor arrests, according to a press release.