HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several people were arrested after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted a nine-hour traffic operation on Saturday night.

According to police, “Operation Takeback” centered around street racing crimes that resulted in 158 stops, 60 citations, 114 warnings, and nine arrests.

Out of the nine arrested, five guns, a bulletproof vest, and a “large amount of ammunition” were impounded.

Police reported that the arrests stemmed from participating in a street racing takeover. HSCO impounded seven vehicles and five of them were placed on a mandatory hold for 30 days.

“Operations like these are essential to the safety of our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Drivers who participate in these events are often driving at excessive speeds, which could easily result in a loss of control leading to an injury or a fatality. Those who choose to attend these events often overlook the potential risks, not realizing that as a bystander they are also in danger. Our agency will continue to do whatever is necessary to send a message to those involved that this is not acceptable in our county.”