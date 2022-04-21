(NBC News) — A man was arrested Thursday in the death of a Queens mother who was stabbed nearly 60 times and whose body was found stuffed in a duffel bag over the weekend, the New York City Police Department said.

David Bonola, 44, was taken into police custody on charges of murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Orsolya Gaal, according to police.

Gaal, a 51-year-old mother of two, was found in a bag left on the side of the road at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway in Forest Hills shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said.

Bonola is a handyman who lived near the victim, according to three law enforcement sources.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.