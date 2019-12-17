Girl, 16, snatched off street in front of mom, police say

(NBC) – Two men snatched a 16-year-old girl off a New York City sidewalk on Monday night in an apparent kidnapping captured on security cameras, authorities said. She is now the subject of an Amber Alert.

The girl, Karol Sanchez, was with her 36-year-old mom walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx about a mile east of Yankee Stadium at 11:20 p.m. when a beige-colored four-door sedan pulled up, police said.

“Two unknown males exited the vehicle, grabbed the 16-year-old female, and dragged her inside the vehicle while pushing the victim’s mother to the ground,” according to an NYPD statement.

“The vehicle, also occupied by two additional unknown males, then fled east bound,” the police statement said. “The mother, left at the scene, was not injured and refused medical attention.”

