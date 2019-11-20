Georgia deputy killed in shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFLA) – A sheriff’s office in Augusta, Georgia is mourning the loss of an investigator who was killed in a shooting.

WJBF reports Richmond County narcotics investigator Cecil Ridley died in a shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the deputy had been conducting patrols in the area of 12th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. in Augusta when he encountered the suspect and gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect was hospitalized with injuries, but their current condition is unknown.

Further information regarding the shooting was not available.

According to the news station, Ridley played football for Glenn Hills High School in Augusta, Georgia and graduated in 1987.

He was remembered as a father and a man who loved his family and was passionate about his job.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

