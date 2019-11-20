Georgia deputy killed in shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFLA) – A sheriff’s office in Augusta, Georgia is mourning the loss of an investigator who was killed in a shooting.

WJBF reports Richmond County narcotics investigator Cecil Ridley died in a shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the deputy had been conducting patrols in the area of 12th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. in Augusta when he encountered the suspect and gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect was hospitalized with injuries, but their current condition is unknown.

Further information regarding the shooting was not available.

According to the news station, Ridley played football for Glenn Hills High School in Augusta, Georgia and graduated in 1987.

He was remembered as a father and a man who loved his family and was passionate about his job.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss