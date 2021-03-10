Gambler pleads guilty to threatening to kill Rays player, other athletes, their families

The AstroTurf at Tropicana Field is shown in this ultra wide angle lens photo before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old sports bettor who threatened to kill professional athletes and their families in a series of gruesome texts has pleaded guilty to a charge lodged against him.

Investigators said Benjamin Tucker Patz of Napa, California used anonymous Instagram accounts to send racist and threatening messages to a number of professional and college athletes who played in games in which he had wagered and lost money, and their families.

When the Tampa Bay Rays lost a home game to the Chicago White Sox, investigators said four Rays players and a White Sox player received threatening texts from Patz.

Warning, the texts may be disturbing to some readers.

“I will sever your neck open you pathetic (expletive),” Patz told one of the players, according to the FBI. “I will enter your home while you sleep … And sever your neck open … I will kill your entire family … Everyone you love will soon cease … I will cut up your family … Dismember them alive.”

Patz sent another message to a Patriots player identified by the initials “R.G.,” thought to be tight end Rob Gronkowski, who now plays for the Bucs.

“I will brutally rape and murder your family…I will enter your home while sleep and sever your neck open with a dull knife,” the message stated.

Patz told a Swedish women’s soccer player “I’m going to rape and dismember you” and “I will sever your aorta while you sleep,” according to the FBI.

According to reports, Patz was a high-stakes bettor who had won more than $1 million by wagering on sports events. He surrendered to federal authorities in Tampa last March.

U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez said Wednesday that Patz had pleaded guilty to transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and a possible fine of $250,000. A sentencing date has not yet been set.