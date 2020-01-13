Former Sarasota bishop charged with another count of child sexual battery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired bishop is facing an additional count of sexual battery to a child under 12, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Henry Lee Porter, 72, was arrested Jan. 2 after a number of victims came forward to claim they had been abused by him.

This second charge was given to Porter late Friday afternoon after a victim said they were abused between April and November of 1990 while attending school at Westcoast Center for Human Development.

Porter was the bishop at Westcoast Center for Human Development for 45 years until his retirement in 2016.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss