Former Sarasota bishop charged with another count of child sexual battery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired bishop is facing an additional count of sexual battery to a child under 12, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Henry Lee Porter, 72, was arrested Jan. 2 after a number of victims came forward to claim they had been abused by him.

This second charge was given to Porter late Friday afternoon after a victim said they were abused between April and November of 1990 while attending school at Westcoast Center for Human Development.

Porter was the bishop at Westcoast Center for Human Development for 45 years until his retirement in 2016.

LATEST STORIES: