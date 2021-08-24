Florida woman detained after toddler killed; husband, teen injured in stabbing

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman faces multiple charges after police say she stabbed her husband and teenage daughter in their home near Miami.

Police were called to the home Monday night and found the man on the front lawn and the 16-year-old daughter at a neighbor’s house. Inside they also found a 15-month-old girl with critical injuries. Police say she died a short time later at a hospital.

The 38-year-old mother also turned the knife on herself. Police say she is facing “very serious criminal charges.”

The husband and teenage daughter were flown to a trauma center for treatment.