Four Asian women told police that a woman told them to "go back to your country" and pepper-sprayed them in Manhattan this month.

(NBC News) — New York City authorities charged a woman with hate crimes in relation to an anti-Asian attack in Manhattan this month.

Madeline Barker, 47, of Merritt Island, Florida, was arraigned on multiple charges Saturday, including four counts of second-degree aggravated harassment and three counts of third assault as a hate crime, according to court records. She was also charged with a single count of attempted assault as a hate crime.

Police said they were looking for Barker after a video showed her making anti-Asian remarks and pepper-spraying four people near Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. Barker confirmed her identity with authorities when she was shown a still image from the video, said a complaint filed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The four women who were pepper-sprayed, who all identify as Asian, told authorities that Barker told them, “Why don’t you go back to your country,” according to the complaint.

