Florida sex offender accused of abusing infant bonds out of jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A registered sex offender has bonded out of jail after being arrested for abusing an infant in Orange County, WKMG reported.

Chris Garcia, 23, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated child abuse, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an affidavit, the boy was brought to the hospital on Aug. 9 with various injuries. Doctors said he had suffered a loss of brain tissue, had multiple rib fractures and a fractured vertebra with epidural hematoma. He also had bruising on both eyes, a laceration on his neck, abrasions and contusions on his tongue, chin and neck, and his throat was swollen. The tongue and throat injuries were likely the result of having an object forcibly put in his mouth, the report said.

Doctors said the boy’s injuries were caused by a great amount of force over a period of time and were so severe, he could have died or become paralyzed.

The boy’s mother told deputies she noticed bruising on her son’s face after Garcia had given him a bath, and that he told her he dropped a baby bottle and it hit the boy near his eye.

He allegedly told the boy’s mother to “make something up” about his injuries when she called him from the hospital.

According to the affidavit, Garcia had become detached from the child in recent weeks and showed signs of resentment and jealousy toward the boy.

Garcia was taken into custody Friday and was later released on bond, according to the news station.

Garcia is a registered sex offender having been convicted of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old.

