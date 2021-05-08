Report: Florida police lieutenant and union official arrested on rape charges

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Florida police lieutenant and high-ranking union member was arrested on rape charges after an alleged incident that took place while he was in Palm Beach Gardens for a gala at golf club owned by former President Donald Trump.

The Miami Herald reports Lt. John Jenkins was charged with two counts of sexual battery and booked into a Palm Beach County jail late Friday.

According to the Herald, Jenkins was the executive vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association. He resigned last week, and was suspended from the Miami-Dade Police Department without pay.

The Herald said an arrest report detailing the incident was not immediately available.

“I’m shocked and extremely disturbed by the charges,” PBA President Steadman Stahl told the newsapaper.

Jenkins was reportedly in Palm Beach Gardens to attend the 13th Annual PBA Officer’s Ball, a “black-tie optional” event at the Trump National Jupiter Golf Club. Tickets were $200 to $10,000 “with lieutenants shelling out $2,500 a piece for a four-seat table,” the Herald said.

The alleged crime did not occur on the Trump property, a PBA representative told the Herald.