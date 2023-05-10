ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WFLA) – A Central Florida police officer was arrested after she allegedly stole and used a dead person’s credit card, according to authorities.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said St. Cloud police officer Dianne Ferreira was dispatched to the victim’s residence to investigate a death when she allegedly took pictures of the victim’s credit card.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ferreira loaded the cards electronically onto her phone and made personal purchases with the cards.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Lopez thanked the St. Cloud Police Department for help with the investigation. Chief Douglas Goerke also apologized to the victim.

“I have no tolerance for officers who violate our trust,” Goerke said Wednesday. “This shocked and appalled me…She was arrested with her handcuffs. The badge she wore will be burned.”

Goerke added that Ferreira had no prior discipline. She was charged with a felony and two misdemeanors.

“This person’s actions are in no way a reflection of the St. Cloud Police Department,” Goerke added.