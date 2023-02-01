ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WFLA) – On Tuesday night, Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez gave updates about a double murder-suicide in St. Cloud.

According to WESH, deputies were called to a residence in the Floridian Sandalwood RV community on Troy Court in St. Cloud, for a well-being check around 2:30 p.m.

When officials arrived, they found a woman and two men dead inside the home.

The outlet reported that Lopez believes the suspect is the woman’s boyfriend and killed the woman and her young adult son before killing himself.

Authorities stated that the woman and her boyfriend appeared to be in their late 30s to early 40s. Deputies said that the boyfriend had moved in with the family in August.

“One of the [males], who we suspect to be the one who caused the death, is fairly new to the residence,” Lopez said.

According to Lopez, there was no history of domestic violence at the residence. WESH reported that the sheriff’s office didn’t say how the victims were killed but said no gun was found at the scene.

At this time, the victims have yet to be identified and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.