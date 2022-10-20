AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two women from Florida are accused of robbing more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit.

Image of Sharon Jacobs Booking photo: Bay County Florida Sheriff’s Office/Austin Police

APD said Sharon Jacobs, 44, and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs, 23, posed as fake rideshare drivers and targeted the victims in the downtown Austin area.

According to a release, the victims were drugged with over-the-counter sleep medication, and their credit cards and cell phones were stolen.

“The stolen cell phones and credit cards were then used by all of those involved for more than $55,000.00 in unauthorized transfers, withdrawals, and purchases utilizing the victims’ accounts throughout Austin, Round Rock, Cypress, Katy, and Houston, Texas, Atlanta, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Conley, Marietta, Dunwoody, McDonough, Morrow, and East Point Georgia, as well as Chattanooga Tennessee, and Beechgrove Tennessee,” APD said.

Austin Police said Sharon and Tamiya committed the robberies over the weekend of Feb. 11-13 and said five other suspects were believed to be involved as well.

APD said anyone with information about these or similar incidents should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.