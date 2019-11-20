Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland, most anticipated witness, testifies

Florida man on death row for killing fellow inmate has killed another, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prison inmate already on death row for killing a fellow inmate has received another death sentence for killing a different inmate.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 41-year-old Rocky Ali Beamon received his new sentence last week. He pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder.

Authorities say Beamon strangled and stabbed 27-year-old Nicholas Anderson in January 2017 when they shared a cell at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Milton.

He had previously been sentenced to death for fatally choking and stabbing Bruce Hunsicker in the shower area of Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads in July 2012. Beamon said he killed Hunsicker because the man was a sex offender.

Beamon was there serving a life sentence for a 2005 murder case from Hillsborough County.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss