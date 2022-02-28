Florida man faces murder charge after failed suicide pact at shooting range

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say the survivor of an apparent murder-suicide pact has been charged with his girlfriend’s death.

Security video shows 23-year-old Alec Almanzar fatally shot 21-year-old Ayadalis Chalas at the Hot Shot Shooting Range in Holly Hill.

Police say the pair went to the shooting range and rented a 9mm Glock handgun on Oct. 7. The video shows they put their heads together and Almanzar fired a shot into her head.

The bullet also struck his head, but he survived and was released from the hospital in December. Investigators never found a suicide note. He’s charged with second-degree murder.

