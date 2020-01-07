Florida man charged with felony after flinging cat by its tail, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Authorities in Orange County have arrested a 19-year-old man who they said was captured on video violently throwing a cat into the air.

Kelvin Colon, 19, was arrested Tuesday on one count of felony cruelty to animals, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

President Donald Trump signed the PACT Act into law in November, making animal cruelty a federal crime.

Deputies said Colon was filmed flinging a cat into the air by its tail and the video was posted on social media.

The case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department, deputies said.

In a Tweet posted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, officials said “cruelty to animals will not be tolerated.”

