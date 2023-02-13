PADUCAH, Ky. (WFLA) – A Florida man has been taken into custody following an active shooter investigation in Paducah, Kentucky, according to reports.

On Feb. 11, McCracken County deputies along with Paducah police responded to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at a Best Western located on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11 around 10 p.m.

According to KFVS12, a deputy arrived at the scene within two minutes and located a female victim, who was an employee at the hotel. The outlet stated the woman was found on the first floor of the building with gunshot wounds to her head and body.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died due to her injuries. The outlet reported that although the woman was an organ donor, her injuries were too severe for organ donation.

Following the shooting, a separate officer located a possible suspect that was later identified as Robert Pannell, 55, of Palm Coast, Florida. Pannell was detained in the parking lot.

No other victims or suspects were located after the search of the hotel.

KFSV reported that the shooting occurred after Pannell had an altercation with a man and woman in the parking lot after the couple refused to give him a cigarette lighter.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office stated that the situation escalated and Pannell brought the handgun inside the hotel, shooting the woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple people were in the area when Pannell fired his gun. At some point during the shooting, Pannell allegedly threw his gun inside the hotel lobby.

Authorities stated that Pannell was a guest at the hotel, but it’s unclear what led to his actions. Detectives are working with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.

KFSV said Pannell was taken to McCracken County Jail and was charged with murder first degree, assault first degree, two counts of assault fourth degree, four counts of wanton endangerment first degree, assault third degree, menacing, disorderly conduct second degree and resisting arrest.

Pannell’s bond has been set a $2 million, according to the McCracken County Jail.

The outlet stated that the investigation is ongoing and charges may be changed to more serious offenses.