Florida inmate captured after 3 years on the lam

Crime

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida inmate on the lam for more than three years was captured by sheriff’s deputies.

Daniel Fournier was convicted in 2014 of scamming several potential renters by taking multiple deposits on the same Boca Raton home . He disappeared from a work release program in 2016 and had been on the run since.

Earlier this week, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office received a tip that he might be at an apartment complex. According to an arrest report, Fournier initially gave deputies a different name when they knocked on the door, but he later admitted his identity and was taken into custody without incident.

The Sun Sentinel reports he was transferred to state custody earlier this week and faces a new charge of escape.

In 2014, Fournier received five three-year sentences, to be served simultaneously, following his five Palm Beach County convictions for grand theft of $300 to $5,000.

Police said he used Craigslist to collect $4,209 in security deposits from four potential renters for the same home. Fournier didn’t own the home, instead authorities said he rented a room there from an 81-year-old woman.

Police said he told potential renters she was moving into an assisted-living complex. He said the woman was his aunt and allegedly had her sign the leases.

