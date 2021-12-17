Florida doctor arrested in fatal shooting of truck driver

Vermont State Police say a Florida doctor has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Boston delivery truck driver in southern Vermont more than two years ago.

Forty-nine-year-old Jozsef Piri, of Naples, Florida, was arrested Thursday in the death of 44-year-old Roberto Fonseca-Rivera.

Fonseca-Rivera was found dead in the produce truck he was driving on Route 103 in Rockingham. Police say the men didn’t know each other.

Police say Piri was living in Connecticut, returning home from his Vermont property when he was driving in front of the truck just before the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if he’s being represented by an attorney.