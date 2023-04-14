TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Charlotte County Cold Case Detectives say they are missing one piece of evidence that could be the key to solving a murder dating back to 1988 — and it could be anywhere between Tennessee and North Carolina.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, 1988, Florida resident Robert Hecht, a 58-year-old non-married, retired US Army officer, originally from New York, was seen at a local bar in Punta Gorda with a white male, who identified himself as “Ray.”

“Ray,” who spoke with a southern accent, told people he was from Tennessee and Kentucky.

As daylight broke the next morning, on Sunday, Nov. 27, 1988, Hecht failed to respond to his weekly telephone call from his out-of-state sister. Authorities were called and ultimately found Hecht’s body inside his Punta Gorda home on Rio Togas Road.

Deputies said he was the “obvious victim of murder.”

Detectives would later learn on Monday, Nov. 28, 1988, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., that Hecht’s brand new 1989 Lincoln Town Car would be parked in Lenoir, North Carolina near Lowell’s Food Market on East Harper Avenue.

(Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Behind the wheel, a white male whose appearance bore similarities to a police description of “Ray,” witnesses would recall. Accompanied by a white female with long blonde hair, the man exits the Town Car and enters the store.

Three days pass before Hecht’s stolen car is spotted by Police in North Carolina. Empty, the car sat on Main Street in Lenoir. It appeared to have been parked for several days.

How it got there was never determined.

(Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Despite their best efforts, police were unable to solve the case, which eventually went cold until 2009, when it was assigned to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit.

However, time had tainted the case. In 2022, cold case homicide detectives learned “Ray” was actually Kenneth Ray Miller. Unfortunately for the case, Miller died in 2007 in his mid-50s. Deputies say they believe Miller was born in Kentucky and lived in Kingsport, Tennessee, aligning with his story.

(Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Further investigation established a direct connection between Miller, Hecht’s home, and his stolen car that was found in Lenoir, NC shortly after the murder.

As the case currently stands, cold case detectives are trying to determine how and why Hecht’s car was left on Main Street in North Carolina. They’re also trying to identify and speak with the white female with long blonde hair that was with Miller inside the Hecht’s stolen car, in Lenoir.

“This female may also have ties to the Kingsport, TN area,” where Miller resided, deputies said.

“Detectives strongly believe that this female can assist in this murder investigation, and they have no reason to believe that this female is involved in the murder.”

Cold Case Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Kenneth Ray Miller and the identification of the female seen with Miller in Lenoir to come forward.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this case will be closed with this dedicated team of detectives leading the charge, “Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

Detectives said their investigation in Tennessee and North Carolina must be completed before they are able to close the case.