Florida bar employees tackle man who allegedly tried to rape person in bathroom

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)— A person fought back when Orlando police say a man tried to rape them in a bar bathroom.

The suspect was still at the Orange County Jail Friday morning.

Officials said the bar employees helped stop him from getting away. They tackled him and helped keep him there until police arrived.

The suspect was identified as Alexander Stokes, 21.

Police say Stokes was inside a bathroom at Avenue Gastrobar on Orange Avenue Wednesday night.

The victim told police they found him in the bathroom and told him he was in the wrong one.

That’s when he allegedly exposed himself, and asked if the victim wanted to have sex.

When the answer was no, and the victim tried to leave, police say Stokes pushed the door closed, grabbed them from behind, and tried to force them into a stall.

The victim broke free, punched him and ran out screaming, “he tried to rape me,” officials said.

According to Stokes’ arrest report, he tried to run away from the bar, yelling that they wouldn’t be able to prove anything.

Police say he tripped and was having trouble getting up. They believe he was drunk.

The two employees held him down until officers got there.

Stokes is expected to face a judge around 9 a.m. Friday.

He was on a no bond status.

LATEST STORIES: