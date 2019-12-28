FHP: Pasco man charged with DUI manslaughter in 70-year-old’s death

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Zephyrhills man was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter after running a stop sign at County Road 54 in Pasco County Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said Alan Jerdan, 36, was under the influence of drugs when he ran a stop sign going east on CR-54 at Old Lakeland Highway. FHP said Jerdan then collided with 70-year-old Michigan resident Donn Mosier.

Mosier was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Jerdan transported to Advent Health with minor injuries. After being released, he was arrested for DUI manslaughter and transported to the Pasco County Jail.

This is Jerdan’s third visit to the Pasco County Jail. He was arrested in 2011 on a misdemeanor charge of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. In 2015 he was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

