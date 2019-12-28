FHP: Pasco man charged with DUI manslaughter in 70-year-old’s death

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alan Jerdan 2015 mugshot

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Zephyrhills man was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter after running a stop sign at County Road 54 in Pasco County Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said Alan Jerdan, 36, was under the influence of drugs when he ran a stop sign going east on CR-54 at Old Lakeland Highway. FHP said Jerdan then collided with 70-year-old Michigan resident Donn Mosier.

Mosier was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Jerdan transported to Advent Health with minor injuries. After being released, he was arrested for DUI manslaughter and transported to the Pasco County Jail.

This is Jerdan’s third visit to the Pasco County Jail. He was arrested in 2011 on a misdemeanor charge of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. In 2015 he was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss