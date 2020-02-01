FHP: 46-year-old Zephyrhills man killed in hit-and-run; search on for driver

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old Zephyrhills man was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking along 6th Avenue early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said Alonzo Norton was walking on 6th Avenue east of Armstrong Street when he was struck and killed by a car driving east.

The car took off after impact, but FHP believes the vehicle was a 2003-2005 Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight"

Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights"

William Walden booking video

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Walden booking video"

Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death"

Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission"

State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "State records show Temple Terrace used bogus diploma for Gubernatorial appointment"

Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump dedicates more resources to fight human trafficking"

Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today Show gives Tampa man Super Bowl tickets"

SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully; suspect in custody"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss