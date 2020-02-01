FHP: 46-year-old Zephyrhills man killed in hit-and-run; search on for driver

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old Zephyrhills man was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking along 6th Avenue early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said Alonzo Norton was walking on 6th Avenue east of Armstrong Street when he was struck and killed by a car driving east.

The car took off after impact, but FHP believes the vehicle was a 2003-2005 Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.

