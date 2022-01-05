Father shot dead while carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese

HUMBLE, Texas (KETK) – A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Humble, Texas Chuck E. Cheese Friday night, according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

Calogero Duenes was walking outside of the business when he reportedly got into an argument with another man, who was driving a Ford. Officers who were stationed nearby said they then heard gunshots.

When they ran over to the scene, they found Duenes on the ground with multiple bullet wounds. The shooter fled the scene before they arrived.

Amber Uresti, Duenes’ wife, said her husband was shot while he was bringing in their 6-year-old daughter’s birthday cake.

Uresti said that she and Duenes were childhood sweethearts and they had been together since they were teenagers. He leaves behind two daughters, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old.

Duenes will be buried in his hometown of Corpus Christi.