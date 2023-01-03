MOSCOW, Idaho — The father of one of four slain University of Idaho students vowed Monday that when the Pennsylvania man accused of the killings finally appears in their courthouse, he and the other parents will be there to stare him down.

“I want him to be sick of seeing us and sick of knowing that these people won’t let it go,” Steve Goncalves said in an interview. “You know, it’s a battle of wills, and we’ll see who wins.”

Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter, Kaylee Goncalves, was one of the victims, spoke out as investigators were preparing to extradite quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger back to Idaho from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested Friday.

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)

He said he’d never heard of Kohberger, 28, a doctoral student at nearby Washington State University, before he was taken into custody Friday.

