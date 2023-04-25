A Studio City man faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly impersonated a doctor and practiced “medicine on thousands of individuals,” according to a release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, has been charged with five counts of practicing medicine without a license at his practice, Pathways in Toluca Lake.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Some of those “serious illnesses” include cancer and viral infections, the release added.

An undercover investigator visiting Gevorkian’s practice in November and received a consultation where “Gevorkian allegedly failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition.”

A Pathways employee, however, told KTLA that the situation was a misunderstanding. Gevorkian’s attorney declined to comment.

Gevorkian’s first hearing is set for May 24.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim should call the Consumer Protection hotline at 213-257-2465.