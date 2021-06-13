TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Texas say they want to question former NFL player Kevin Ware about the disappearance of his girlfriend who went missing in April, KPRC reported Saturday.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen April 26 at a house party in Spring, Texas, which is just outside of Houston. Her mother reported her missing on May 9.

Ware, her boyfriend, was arrested at an area shopping center Friday after missing his bond supervision hearings in April and May, according to KPRC. Ware was previously arrested in April on drug and weapons charges and released on $23,000 bond days later.

Police told the news station Saturday that they want to question him about Pomaski’s disappearance.

“There could be others that were around the house that night,” Pomaski’s ex-boyfriend, Eric Zuleger, told KPRC. “I’m not for certain, but Kevin knows exactly what happened.”

In another interview, Zuleger told ABC 13 Pomaski had asked for help before her disappearance.

“She was in danger, and she was in trouble. There was violence, she referenced a gun being pulled on her. She was very scared, very nervous.”

He claimed he received an email from Pomaski on April 26 that said “I need to talk to you.”

Ware is a former NFL tight end for the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers. He has not been named a suspect in Pomaski’s disappearance.