An Alabama man has been arrested in connection with the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl found stabbed to death in a Massachusetts railyard.

The Essex district attorney said Wednesday that 74-year-old Marvin C. McClendon Jr. faces a murder charge in the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay, of Salem, New Hampshire.

He was arrested at his home in Bremen, Alabama, and is being held on a fugitive charge pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

This booking image provided by the Cullman County, Ala., Sheriff’s Office, shows Marvin C. McClendon Jr., 74, of Bremen, Ala., his arrest on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. McClendon was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay, of Salem, N.H., who was found stabbed to death in a Massachusetts rail-yard, authorities said Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Cullman County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

He will be arraigned in Massachusetts at a date to be determined. It is unclear whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

McClendon is a retired Massachusetts Correction Department employee who lived in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, when Tremblay was killed, authorities said, according to NBC News.