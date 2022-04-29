An Alabama man has been arrested in connection with the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl found stabbed to death in a Massachusetts railyard.
The Essex district attorney said Wednesday that 74-year-old Marvin C. McClendon Jr. faces a murder charge in the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay, of Salem, New Hampshire.
He was arrested at his home in Bremen, Alabama, and is being held on a fugitive charge pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.
He will be arraigned in Massachusetts at a date to be determined. It is unclear whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
McClendon is a retired Massachusetts Correction Department employee who lived in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, when Tremblay was killed, authorities said, according to NBC News.