Ex-boyfriend arrested for murder of Lakeland mom of 3

LAKELAND, Fla (WFLA) – A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the July shooting death of 25-year-old mother of three in Lakeland.

Jacarie Dovontis Moore, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jeannairy ‘Jeannie’ Dominguez, who was killed on July 19.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Monroe Street and found Dominguez brutally gunned down in her home. Her three children, all under the age of 8, were present, police said.

Police said a lack of physical evidence and eyewitnesses presented obstacles during their investigation, but working closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office, and several law enforcement agencies, they were able to acquire critical physical evidence and identify Moore, her estranged boyfriend, as the suspect.

Moore was already in custody at the Polk County Jail on separate unrelated charges. The murder arrest warrant was served yesterday. Moore is also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Lakeland police are expected to share additional details on the case Tuesday afternoon.

