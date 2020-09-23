Englewood man held on $1.4 million bond for molestation, child pornography charges

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – An Englewood man was arrested on suspicion of molesting several children and possessing child pornography, and is being held on a $1.4 million bond, authorities said.

According to a news release, several minors had filed a complaint alleging that the man, James Palmucci had sexually abused them.

A search warrant was executed at Palmucci’s home, and deputies found child pornography on his cell phone.

Deputies said Palmucci is facing 83 charges for crimes against children, including being in possession of child pornography, battery of a child by throwing bodily fluids and lewd and lascivious molestation of children under 12 years of age.

“This is an individual who it is crystal clear has no regard for young people or the law whatsoever. My deputies work hard to take people like this off the streets and put them behind bars where they belong. It’s simple, if you prey on our children, we’re going to prey on you. We protect our children here in Charlotte County,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

James Palmucci. (Source: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Palmucci was arrested in a joint operation with The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s major crimes unit and Fort Myers’ child exploitation task force. His bond was set to $1.4 million.

