Emergency c-section fails to save baby, mother after Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CNN) — A mother and her unborn child died after the woman was shot in the chest in North Philadelphia Friday evening.

Police said a pregnant woman in her 30s and a 40-year-old man were both shot near North 9th street and Dauphin Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

The pregnant woman was shot in the chest, police said. The man was hit in both the chest and arm, but he was able to drive both himself and the woman to Temple University Hospital.

In the ER, doctors performed an emergency c-section on the baby, but both the child and mother died.

