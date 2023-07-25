OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a pair of suspects they say killed several pets at a local store.

Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to the OKCPD, the duo went into the Petland store near Memorial and Penn and killed several of the animals.

A parakeet and a bunny were killed in their cages.

According to the incident report, the parakeet’s neck was broken and the bunny was strangled.

A hamster and guinea pig were also taken from their enclosures.

The hamster was found killed in the parking lot, appearing to have been “stomped to death.”

The guinea pig is still missing.

The incident report alleges the male suspect committed the acts while the female “appeared to be a lookout for the male.”

If you know who they are or have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.