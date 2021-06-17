Drunken driver engaged in sex act crashes into bar, killing mom, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday after smashing a truck into a California bar, killing a 35-year-old mother, police said.

The Mercury News reports Alex Corpus Moreno was drunk behind the wheel of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck owned by his employer when he backed into a table at the Agave Sports Bar and Grill in San Jose.

Police said three people who were sitting at the table suffered serious injuries. One, Diana Prieto-Chacon, died at a hospital about three hours later. The other two victims, men in their 30s and 40s, are expected to survive.

Prieto-Chacon, a Colombian citizen, leaves behind a young daughter, according to reports. Her friends told Telemundo that she worked at the bar, but that was not corroborated in statements provided by the bar’s manager, according to Mercury News.

Police said Moreno was asked to leave the bar after he was allegedly seen using cocaine out in the open and had tried to remove a woman’s top.

Witnesses said Moreno and a a 24-year-old woman left the bar and went to his truck, where they stayed for about 30 minutes.

The woman told police she began performing a sex act on Moreno while he sat in the driver’s seat, and did not realize the truck started moving. Her next memory was being pulled out of the vehicle after the crash, the newspaper reported.

According to the report, the truck traveled about 170 feet through the parking lot and hit the group at about 45 miles per hour.

Police said Moreno showed signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, but refused blood-alcohol or breathalyzer tests. Police later obtained a warrant to take a blood sample from him. The results were not disclosed.

According to the newspaper, Moreno’s employer said he was not authoritzed to use the vehicle outside of work.

He was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence causing injury and booked into the county jail, where he has remained since his arrest Friday.