Dismembered remains found in search for missing couple; son arrested

Video: Human remains found in search for missing Wisconsin couple (July 12)

MADISON, Wis. (WFLA/WTVO) — A Wisconsin man is suspected of shooting and dismembering his father and dumping his remains in a rural area, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. His mother remains missing.

The remains of Bart Halderson were found Thursday in the town of Cottage Grove. His wife Krista, 53, is still missing, authorities said.

“Preliminary results from the autopsy confirm that Mr. Halderson died from homicidal violence including firearm injury,” the medical examiner’s office said, according to the newspaper.

Investigators say Barry’s son Chandler Halderson, who lived with the couple, had reported his parents missing Wednesday morning. He said they had planned to spend the 4th of July weekend at their cabin in Langlade County and wanted to attend a parade there, but never came home. Investigators searched the cabin and found “no signs of immediate activity.” No parades had been scheduled for that day.

Chandler Halderson was arrested Thursday night for allegedly providing false information to investigators. Authorities added three more tentative felony charges Monday: first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and mutilating a corpse. Authorities said formal charges were to be expected Thursday, according to the newspaper.

Detectives interviewed neighbors, friends and relatives and were led to the area where they found Bart Halderson’s remains.

“At this point we have an extremely complex investigation,” Deputy District Attorney William Brown told reporters. “We have a defendant who had six days to hide evidence of his crime, and lied to police in the course of this missing persons investigation, which he instigated. He has lied dozens of times in the course of this investigation. He is now seen leaving the area in which the dismembered remains of his father were found with gunshot wounds.”

Those with information regarding Krista Halderson’s whereabouts are being asked to call the sheriff office’s tip line at 608-284-6900.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.