Deputies seek victims of Riverview chop shop bust

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies have arrested a man and a woman suspected of running a chop shop out of a home in Riverview.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a tipster informed deputies someone was operating an illegal vehicle salvage business out of a home on Symmes Road.

Deputies visited the home and found two stolen motorcycles. Then they obtained a search warrant and discovered an additional 10 motor vehicles—a combination of cars, trucks and motorcycles, most of which had their vehicle identification numbers either scratched off or altered. The license plates had also been removed.

Deputies learned from Code Enforcement that the home had numerous code violations and approximately $385,000 in outstanding fines.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will continue to identify and dismantle these criminal enterprises that target the people we serve and their property,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We ask everyone to remember that the best way to avoid becoming the victim of an auto theft is to keep your vehicle locked at all times and never leave your key or key fob in your vehicle.”

Detectives are hoping to identify and locate the owners of the vehicles that were found at the property. Those with information can contact the Hillsborough Country Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

