Army recruiter accused of raping Sarasota County teenager; deputies seek additional victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A U.S. Army recruiter from Bradenton was charged with sexual battery after allegedly raping a teen girl he met at a party last summer, authorities said.

Lloyd M. Duyan, 33, was arrested and charged with sexual battery on Monday, according to an arrest report. He is being held at the Sarasota County jail without bail.

According to an affidavit, in August 2020, a high school student reported that her friend had been raped by an Army recruiter assigned to her school. The name of the school was redacted to protect the alleged victim.

The victim was interviewed by detectives and said she had met Dugan at a party at his Bradenton home in June. The two had communicated over social media for a few months, and Duyan would often take her to or pick her up from parties, the girl said, according to the report.

In late August, Duyan picked the victim up from a party on Siesta Key, but instead of taking her home, he allegedly drove past her house and parked his vehicle in an area where there were no houses or lightning, and sexually battered her. The victim said she tried to bite him, but he restrained her.

The victim told detectives another girl claimed Duyan had molested her at his apartment while she was intoxicated. That girl, 15, also spoke with detectives.

Duyan was interviewed by detectives on Monday and admitted to having sex with the 17-year-old, but said it was consensual. He said he may have molested the 15-year-old, but could not remember because he blacked out “due to excessive alcohol consumption,” the affidavit states.

Investigators suspect there could be more victims. Those with information are asked to call detectives at 941-861-4900.