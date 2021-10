TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies were investigating an attempted ATM burglary at a bank in Carrollwood Monday morning.

The incident occurred at a Chase Bank in the 5300 block of Ehrlich Road.

It appears the culprit was able to pry open the ATM, but it’s unclear if they got away with any cash.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.