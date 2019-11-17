Security guard shoots, kills man who pulled out gun during fight at Aqua Lounge

TAMPA (WFLA) — A security guard shot and killed a man while breaking up a fight outside the Aqua Lounge in Tampa early Sunday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a fight broke out in the parking lot at 4203 Waters Avenue after the Aqua Lounge closed for the night.

Two security guards responded to the fight to attempt to break it up. During the altercation one of the patrons reportedly pulled out a gun, which is when one of the security guards shot and killed him.

The security guard is cooperating with detectives.

No further details were released.

