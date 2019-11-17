Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Security guard shoots, kills man who pulled out gun during fight at Aqua Lounge

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — A security guard shot and killed a man while breaking up a fight outside the Aqua Lounge in Tampa early Sunday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a fight broke out in the parking lot at 4203 Waters Avenue after the Aqua Lounge closed for the night.

Two security guards responded to the fight to attempt to break it up. During the altercation one of the patrons reportedly pulled out a gun, which is when one of the security guards shot and killed him.

The security guard is cooperating with detectives.

No further details were released.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss