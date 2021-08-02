‘Dancing With The Stars’ alum Hayes Grier arrested for brutal assault, robbery, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Social media star and the brother to one of the Carolina Panthers back up quarterbacks was arrested on Friday by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for assault and robbery, records show.

According to the sheriff’s report, Benjamin Hayes Grier, 21, was arrested on Friday around 4:17 p.m. by deputies and faces multiple charges including felony conspiracy, common law robbery, and assault causing serious bodily injury. He was issued a $17,500 bond.

The younger brother of Panthers backup quarterback Will Grier, Hayes has become a high-profile social media personality making a name for himself with viral videos and millions of online followers through Vine and YouTube. His other brother, Nash Grier, is another social media star.

He has 5.6 million followers on Instagram and almost 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Hayes was also a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 21.

Training camp has begun for the Panthers in Wofford, South Carolina. In what turned into a rocky season for the Panthers last year, Grier did not see any action and currently is vying for a roster spot and trying to avoid being released. The Panthers head into training camp with three quarterbacks: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Grier.

Grier was drafted by Carolina in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played and started in two games his rookie season. Grier played at Florida before transferring to West Virginia in college. He is currently in the third year of a four-year, rookie contract.