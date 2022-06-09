(WTRF) — A Pennsylvania is in jail facing homicide charges after his baby died at a hospital.

Jordan Clarke of Washington County says he got stuck in a plastic grocery bag while carrying the baby and making formula when he got stuck and fell with the child in his arms.

The baby was taken to Children’s Hospital and died the next day.

News outlets report that the criminal complaint, according to the doctor said the baby’s injuries were “gravely concerning for physical abuse.” It also said that the child “has no evidence of underlying medical condition which would result in these injuries.

The baby had subdural hematomas over both sides of the brain, multiple layers of retinal hemorrhages in both eyes and in all four quadrants, and possible fractures to both tibias, according to the doctor.

Clarke is officially charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and child endangerment.