TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The father of four girls who disappeared in Alabama has been arrested, but his daughters are still missing, The Birmingham News reported.

Authorities said Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga, was arrested for interference with custody and is being held at a county jail without bond.

His daughters, Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12; Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9; Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 6; and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, were reported missing Thursday morning by the Talladega County Department of Human Resources. The DHR said it received a court order granting temporary custody and officials were unable to locate the children or Buchanan.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing Child Alert on Thursday.

“Law enforcement is still attempting to locate the Buchanan children,” the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Aaliyah is 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 85 pounds. She has blonde or strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.

Isabella is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Lacey is described as 3 feet 5 inches tall, 45 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

The youngest, Gracelynn is about 3 feet tall and 35 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts are asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556.