EAS HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two arrests have been made after an attempted home invasion on Maple Street in East Haven on Friday morning.

In a video captured on a Ring camera, the homeowner can be seen pushing away a suspect posing as a delivery driver. The suspect took off in a silver Dodge Ram or similar vehicle with a bed cover.

Photos courtesy of East Haven police

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Xavier Otero.

“I’m glad he reacted as he did. It could have been much worse,” said Lorraine Thomasson, who lives in the area.

On Friday night, East Haven police announced Otero’s arrest.

Police also discovered a second home invasion plan in Manchester. The suspects had plans to zip-tie and rob the residents of the homes.

The Dodge Ram seen at the scene of the first home invasion attempt was found at a home in Hartford.

Jean Carrasquillo-Torres, 26, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the East Haven plan. After further searching Carrasquillo-Torres’ home, police found 1.1 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and items commonly used in drug factories. Investigators also found heavy-duty zip ties.

Jean Carrasquillo-Torres, 26 Xavier Otero, 37

“I’ve heard about things like this, but you wouldn’t think that it’s going to be here,” said Cindy Valenti, who lives near where the East Haven attempted home invasion happened.

Both suspects are being held on a $250,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on April 26.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call investigators at (203) 468-3820.