Clearwater man arrested after shooting woman in her home, deputies say

Quinten Maurice Randolph Jr., 21, of Clearwater (Pinellas County Jail)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting a woman Friday morning, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Quinten Maurice Randolph Jr., 22, shot the victim while she stood behind the front door of her home.

According to an affidavit, the victim told her mother around 6:50 a.m. that she was shot multiple times by Randolph, whom police said knew her personally.

The victim’s wounds were bad enough that she “could have died,” according to deputies.

The affidavit said a neighbor, another of Randolph’s acquaintances, called the victim’s mother and told her she saw Randolph leave the scene after the shooting.

Deputies said a total of four shell casings were found at the scene of the crime.

While on the way to the hospital, law enforcement officers learned from the victim that Randolph was her attacker.

The 22-year-old now faces a charge for attempted murder.

