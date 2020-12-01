Child told to get out of car as punishment is hit and killed by vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 5-year-old in Alabama was fatally struck by a vehicle after his mother’s boyfriend reportedly made him get out of the car as a punishment, local affiliate WTVM reported.

Bryan Starr, 35, faces a reckless murder charge in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday on a busy highway in Fort Mitchell.

Starr told detectives he made the child get out of the car for “being unruly,” and lost sight of him in the rain. Authorities said the child wandered onto a busy highway, where he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

Starr has since turned himself into custody and faces a reckless murder charge.

According to the news station, Starr is an active duty soldier at Fort Benning with 17 years of military service.

LATEST STORIES: