LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Child told to get out of car as punishment is hit and killed by vehicle

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 5-year-old in Alabama was fatally struck by a vehicle after his mother’s boyfriend reportedly made him get out of the car as a punishment, local affiliate WTVM reported.

Bryan Starr, 35, faces a reckless murder charge in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday on a busy highway in Fort Mitchell.

Starr told detectives he made the child get out of the car for “being unruly,” and lost sight of him in the rain. Authorities said the child wandered onto a busy highway, where he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

Starr has since turned himself into custody and faces a reckless murder charge.

According to the news station, Starr is an active duty soldier at Fort Benning with 17 years of military service.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss