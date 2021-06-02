Child predator used dogs to lure kids to apartment, sexually assaulted at least 1, police say

BROOKLYN — Police took a suspect into custody Tuesday in connection with several child luring incidents in Brooklyn where the predator used his dogs to approach children, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

Brooklyn grade school Leadership Prep Ocean Hill in Brownsville sent parents a letter warning them about the man, who was identified by police on Monday as Brandon Rodriguez, 25. According to the school, the suspected predator has been spotted near the school during drop-off and pick-up times with his dogs.

Rodriguez allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl on May 24 near Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue and asked her to take a picture of him with his dog, police said. After, he allegedly led her into an apartment building, touched her inappropriately and stopped her from leaving by placing a dog by the doorway and taking the girl’s bag.

He fled when the victim’s friend called out to her, official said.

The next day, Rodriguez allegedly asked a 12-year-old girl on Christopher Avenue to take a picture of him with his dog, police said. She ran away when Rodriguez allegedly tried to lead her into an apartment building.

About an hour later, Rodriguez allegedly asked an 11-year-old girl to take a picture of him with his dog near Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue, officials said. The girl ran away when Rodriguez allegedly tried to lead her into an apartment building.

Rodriguez was taken into custody Tuesday, but no charges had been filed as of 12 p.m., law enforcement sources said.

Rodriguez was previously arrested twice for rape, police said. He was arrested in 2015 for raping a 15-year-old girl on the roof of a building in Brooklyn, cops said. He was also arrested in 2019 for raping a 21-year-old woman in the bathroom of the Marriott Marquis in Midtown.

Police have asked for help locating Rodriguez. He’s about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wears his hair in braids. Rodriguez was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and a black pants. One of his dogs is a Husky and the other dog’s breed is unknown, but it’s smaller than the Husky.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).